Research Story update for 14 May 2023

Hotfix v0.2.4

Build 11227647 · Last edited by Wendy

  • [Controller] Fixed: Rebinding hotbar scroll right/left to buttons other than RB/LB does not work.
  • [Controller] Fixed: Crash when attempting to remove Shade Cloth with an Axe.
  • Players can now pick up Shade Cloths with RMB/X on the controller. For KB/M, players must first hover over one of the wooden stands of the Shade Cloth before pressing RMB.
  • Text for removing some placed items more clearly states that the Axe is the required tool for removal.
  • [Steam Deck] Some cutscenes were cut off during play. As a temporary solution, the resolution for Deck users will be automatically set to 1366x768 as a more tested and accurate resolution option.

