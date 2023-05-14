- [Controller] Fixed: Rebinding hotbar scroll right/left to buttons other than RB/LB does not work.
- [Controller] Fixed: Crash when attempting to remove Shade Cloth with an Axe.
- Players can now pick up Shade Cloths with RMB/X on the controller. For KB/M, players must first hover over one of the wooden stands of the Shade Cloth before pressing RMB.
- Text for removing some placed items more clearly states that the Axe is the required tool for removal.
- [Steam Deck] Some cutscenes were cut off during play. As a temporary solution, the resolution for Deck users will be automatically set to 1366x768 as a more tested and accurate resolution option.
Research Story update for 14 May 2023
Hotfix v0.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1629831 Depot 1629831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update