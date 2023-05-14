Update - Patch Notes 0.1.4

Howdy everyone!
This is the patch notes for Version EA 0.1.4!
As always, we want to thank you all for your feedback and support. We have plenty of patches in the works, so stay tuned and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do!
**
Gameplay
**
- Fixes to the camera (Sometimes the camera would shake when the puck bounced off a skater or the ice before being gained possession of)
- Lobbed passes are now a little slower but higher (Pass Hold Button)
- Resolved an issue where goaltender passes would not be directed towards the intended direction
- Improvements to the defensive AI (less clogging, especially in front of the net)
- Improvements to the AI when going on a breakaway
- Golfers’ AI slightly reworked
- Golfers’ anthem now skippable after beating them once
- Golfers now have High Flyer relic (currently in testing)
- Golfers’ fairways are less bouncy (grassy areas)
- Addressed an issue where the game difficulty would not update after completing a run. For instance, if a player changed the difficulty from Standard to Expert after a run, the game would still be set to Standard
- On Expert difficulty, Cultists will use their freezing ability more frequently
- Billy Butcher received some minor buffs on Expert Mode
- Added new benchwarmers to the roster, and they are now easier to distinguish from each other!
- You can now fast-skip replays using L1/LT or Q on keyboard
- Fixed a bug where you could soft lock and/or keep playing a game after conceding
- Fixed a bug where your player would remain knocked out when having the Grappling Hook ability
- Moongus now has his special helmet! (Cosmic Glide Event)
- Stinky talent reworked - opponents are pushed further away
**
UI, Menus & General Fixes
**
- Fixed multiple jerseys where the numbers were reversed
- Minor UI fixes
- New outlines were done to sticks, goalposts, and helmets
- If Steam Cloud is disabled, your local save file will be loaded instead
- Various sound issues balanced and fixed
- Crowd SFX fixes
List of known notable bugs,issues and feedback we will be working on next (but not limited to):
- Volume sliders resetting between games [Still being investigated]
- Players looking for their stick when it goes out of bounds leaving them skating into the boards until the next whistle [A minor fix to address the issue was done, we are looking into a full resolution very soon]
- General AI tuning behaviours in both offense and defense [In the works! Bear with us, we are making progress!]
- General balancing of the campaign's difficulty at all levels [Currently in the works as we monitor feedback, Expert mode will also receive tuning]
- Decreasing the time between transitions, in and outside the of the game [In the works, coming soon!]
- Stats (complied stats of your runs, it's coming!)
- Events/Talents rework
- Campaign reworks (more information soon)
