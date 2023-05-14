Update - Patch Notes 0.1.4

Howdy everyone!

This is the patch notes for Version EA 0.1.4!

As always, we want to thank you all for your feedback and support. We have plenty of patches in the works, so stay tuned and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do!

**

Gameplay

**

Fixes to the camera (Sometimes the camera would shake when the puck bounced off a skater or the ice before being gained possession of)

Lobbed passes are now a little slower but higher (Pass Hold Button)

Resolved an issue where goaltender passes would not be directed towards the intended direction

Improvements to the defensive AI (less clogging, especially in front of the net)

Improvements to the AI when going on a breakaway

Golfers’ AI slightly reworked

Golfers’ anthem now skippable after beating them once

Golfers now have High Flyer relic (currently in testing)

Golfers’ fairways are less bouncy (grassy areas)

Addressed an issue where the game difficulty would not update after completing a run. For instance, if a player changed the difficulty from Standard to Expert after a run, the game would still be set to Standard

On Expert difficulty, Cultists will use their freezing ability more frequently

Billy Butcher received some minor buffs on Expert Mode

Added new benchwarmers to the roster, and they are now easier to distinguish from each other!

You can now fast-skip replays using L1/LT or Q on keyboard

Fixed a bug where you could soft lock and/or keep playing a game after conceding

Fixed a bug where your player would remain knocked out when having the Grappling Hook ability

Moongus now has his special helmet! (Cosmic Glide Event)

Stinky talent reworked - opponents are pushed further away

**

UI, Menus & General Fixes

**

Fixed multiple jerseys where the numbers were reversed

Minor UI fixes

New outlines were done to sticks, goalposts, and helmets

If Steam Cloud is disabled, your local save file will be loaded instead

Various sound issues balanced and fixed

Crowd SFX fixes

List of known notable bugs,issues and feedback we will be working on next (but not limited to):