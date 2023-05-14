Update 49.1

Hello!

I've added a UI element that displays collected and pending secrets for each playlist so it's easier for players to focus their exploration to a specific set of levels.

Given the number of playlists now and that Green star collectibles don't follow a pattern at all, it's a little bit unfair to expect players to go looking for all the secrets especially towards the end where you're left with 200+ levels to explore for a handful of stars.

Overall, I'm not too happy with the way this system scaled and all the feedback I've received makes a lot of sense. I personally also don't spend a lot of time in games looking for secrets myself, especially when there's so many of them. For legacy reasons, I don't want to remove them now, so I hope this update makes it easier to locate the stars and put the fun back into collecting secrets.

Hope you are all having a great weekend!

Infinite Bliss ✨