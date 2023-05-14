 Skip to content

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 14 May 2023

Version 0.1.20

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added new Fellmaw enemy.
  • Added new Umbralith enemy.
  • Added new Spark ability.
  • Added new Scatter Spark ability.
  • Added new item property to increase Scatter Spark emit amount.
  • Fixed window size issues.
  • Made hovering characters move more smoothly.
  • Decreased Bahj hook cooldown.
  • Made Reagent Gas react to burning characters.
  • Improved initial game startup load time.
  • Fixed various bugs.

