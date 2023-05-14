- Added new Fellmaw enemy.
- Added new Umbralith enemy.
- Added new Spark ability.
- Added new Scatter Spark ability.
- Added new item property to increase Scatter Spark emit amount.
- Fixed window size issues.
- Made hovering characters move more smoothly.
- Decreased Bahj hook cooldown.
- Made Reagent Gas react to burning characters.
- Improved initial game startup load time.
- Fixed various bugs.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 14 May 2023
Version 0.1.20
