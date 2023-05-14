 Skip to content

Web Host Simulator update for 14 May 2023

ALPHA 230513: Coupler Patch Panel, Light switch and more!

Build 11227447 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed:

  • Not possible to start a new game if there were saves from an old version game
  • Menu would not open when clicking on a rack
  • Scrolling of DCControl.whs Topology page

Added:

  • Norwegian language
  • SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion)
  • Light switch on server room
  • Coupler patch panel 24p
  • Separation of slots by groups (Front, Back and Default) in the installation and selection object UI
  • Automatic detection of group of slots according to the player's position when clicking on the slot

Changes:

  • Blocked the installation of two connectors of a cable in the same equipment
  • Behavior of the camera when using the install and select object menu, now the camera is centered with the slot selected

Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ

