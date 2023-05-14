ALPHA 230513: Coupler Patch Panel, Light switch and more!

Fixed:
- Not possible to start a new game if there were saves from an old version game
- Menu would not open when clicking on a rack
- Scrolling of DCControl.whs Topology page
Added:
- Norwegian language
- SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion)
- Light switch on server room
- Coupler patch panel 24p
- Separation of slots by groups (Front, Back and Default) in the installation and selection object UI
- Automatic detection of group of slots according to the player's position when clicking on the slot
Changes:
- Blocked the installation of two connectors of a cable in the same equipment
- Behavior of the camera when using the install and select object menu, now the camera is centered with the slot selected
Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ
Changed files in this update