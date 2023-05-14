 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 14 May 2023

Update 14 May 2023 - Backend Updates to Help Improve Server Connections

Update 14 May 2023 - Backend Updates to Help Improve Server Connections

Build 11227321

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Backend changed to help improve reliability when connecting to the game server

