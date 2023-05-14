Bug fixing!

Hello, Primal Players!
We would like to express our gratitude for your valuable feedback, as it has greatly contributed to enhancing our game. As a result, we have implemented several critical changes, including:
♦ Fixed the bug related to the bosses' movements.
♦ Resolved the issue with the active skill icon not displaying correctly.
♦ Rectified the problem with the boss death sound.
♦ Added new achievements for conquering the mammoth and kongor.
♦Removed the occurrence of enemy spawns near kongor, which was also causing a glitch.
Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our game. We hope these improvements provide you with an even more enjoyable gaming experience.
Changed files in this update