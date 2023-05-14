 Skip to content

Primal Survivors update for 14 May 2023

Bug fixing!

Hello, Primal Players!

We would like to express our gratitude for your valuable feedback, as it has greatly contributed to enhancing our game. As a result, we have implemented several critical changes, including:

♦ Fixed the bug related to the bosses' movements.
♦ Resolved the issue with the active skill icon not displaying correctly.
♦ Rectified the problem with the boss death sound.
♦ Added new achievements for conquering the mammoth and kongor.
♦Removed the occurrence of enemy spawns near kongor, which was also causing a glitch.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our game. We hope these improvements provide you with an even more enjoyable gaming experience.

