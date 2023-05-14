Bug fixing!

Hello, Primal Players!

We would like to express our gratitude for your valuable feedback, as it has greatly contributed to enhancing our game. As a result, we have implemented several critical changes, including:

♦ Fixed the bug related to the bosses' movements.

♦ Resolved the issue with the active skill icon not displaying correctly.

♦ Rectified the problem with the boss death sound.

♦ Added new achievements for conquering the mammoth and kongor.

♦Removed the occurrence of enemy spawns near kongor, which was also causing a glitch.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our game. We hope these improvements provide you with an even more enjoyable gaming experience.