Share · View all patches · Build 11227312 · Last edited 14 May 2023 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello BrVRers! (The few of you remaining)

Added brass knuckles, a melee weapon

Brass knuckles can be found, they don't do a ton of damage but are great for partygoer fistfights! Combine with a tommy gun to get the full gangsta experience.

Deleted external deer from level 62

No more confusion, they're finally gone! The deer minigame is now the only occurrence of deer in the level.

Added new music

There are two new tracks to play on the radio in levels 2-3. Both are piano-only tracks. Fun fact: the one that plays in level 3 was ripped from a song I made 5 years ago!

Added many new areas to level 2

Added another water area like level 2.1, some more corridors, some areas with pillars and more pipes generally in the level.

Added many new areas to level 4

Added a room with brighter lights, and a darker area. Both are on the outskirts of the level and contain no additional entities.

Updated Chaze's Guns and Supplies

The banners on the walls of the level 4 location have a partygoer design on them. In addition, there is now a donation counter that gets fuller when you buy things. Once it's full it'll unlock a skin-stealer homeless shelter on level 3.

Added many new areas to level 3

A recreation of the wikidot "out of bounds" picture has been added in addition to some more corridors and walkways.

Added many new areas to level 13

Added some back hallways, 6 new explorable apartment areas, more white hallways, a room with one arcade machine in the corner (and a lore note), some hallways connecting already existing sections, and finally a back section to the level 7 entrance.

Reduced linear/angular damping

The PPSh-41 and 1911 now have no linear or angular damping, meaning that they are free to go anywhere in your hands. By consequence, they don't fall slowly any longer.

Changed tech tree order

The As Val and Mac-10 have swapped places on the arena tech tree. Suggested by SherlockBuzti.

And that's it! Now just to beat up some partygoers... Bye!