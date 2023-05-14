Responding to Player Feedback: Balance and QoL

Thank you so much for all the additional feedback you've been giving me. Step by step, CTRL Phreak is getting better thanks to you. Here's what changed in this update:

Press CTRL to tab backwards.

Bars that damage you appear as exclamation marks, visually distinguishing them from bars that inflict some other non-damaging negative effect.

New mechanic: segmented kill bars.

New mechanic: over-killing bars will "lock" them temporarily.

Hacked nodes are a different color than hostile nodes on the minimap.

Tweaked various hostile programs' stats.

Fixed a bug that caused window handles to not know which window they were on.