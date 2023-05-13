I apologize for my mistake - last night while fixing one bug, I accidentally wrote the code to double an essential character's health by 2 each time you load the game. This small patch is to fix that bug. Thank you for your patience!
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 May 2023
A quick bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update