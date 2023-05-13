 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 May 2023

A quick bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11226981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I apologize for my mistake - last night while fixing one bug, I accidentally wrote the code to double an essential character's health by 2 each time you load the game. This small patch is to fix that bug. Thank you for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link