Update #75 - Ver. 0.7.5b - 23 / Part 1 from 2

Hello Community, KeepUp Survival is now running on the UE5. This update #75 will be released in 2 parts.

But first, I want to thank my community again for making this all possible and sacrificing their time to help me find problems faster. Your wishes and ideas with me stehts share. This is not a matter of course and I thank you for it.

It is always nice to see users returning who have been with KeepUp Survival since its release. Many have changed their reviews to positive, which also surprised me a lot. Thanks again for that!

And I hope we can achieve more good years together to make the game something better.

The first part includes the complete overhaul of the main engine, especially other changes like the main menu and the overhaul of the AI, sounds, graphics and more. It also includes other changes, but they will be fully effective only with update #75 part 2.

Therefore, there may be some limitations in functionality, for which I ask for your understanding. Unfortunately it is not possible for me as a single person (developer) to make so many changes in this short time and work error free.

The update now also includes the possibility to determine the seasons yourself or to let them run fully automatically.

Changes to the farming system have been made, but will only be usable in part 2.

Please do not use old game saves, the changes are enormous, so old game saves might just contain problems. For all further updates you can continue to use the game saves as usual.

Part 2 contains:

The revision of the map Lost Island

Improvements to weapons and projectiles

Human AI

GamePad Improvements

Zombie Dismember

More

The second part of Update #75 will be published in a few days.

New RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367

Old RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

