Cryptr update for 13 May 2023

May 13 patch notes

May 13 patch notes

This patch updates the following:

  • Added new lighting for the first (main HUB) level.
  • Updated unlocking new dungeon portals to also show new (fire torch) lights.
  • Replaced the Skeleton Mage's Bind ability with a new Shadowflame ability. The previous ability worked alright, but didn't offer the SM class a good spell overall for their skillset. This new ability hopefully looks more asthetically pleasing while also being more enjoyable for the player because of the damage dealt to enemies. Pressing R now activates Shadowflame for the same 50 mana, 15 sec cooldown as before.

