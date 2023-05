Share · View all patches · Build 11226899 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Some bugs have been fixed.

For those who have completed the NPC mission in the desert, there is a new chest at the entrance. Inside you will find:

Recipe for new weapons.

16 gold.

2 Queen Bees.

Fixed:

Some animals did not give experience.

Increased XP:

Trees on both maps.

On some enemies.