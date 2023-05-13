1.2.0: The FInal Update

Hello All!

As most of you are hopefully aware, this is a student game, and the school year is over. As such, the majority of the team is moving on to bigger and better things, and that means this will (probably) be the last update for this game. See below for the changelog.

But, as you might have guessed, that doesn't mean everyone! While work on Whisker Witchery is over, barring the discovery of something truly game breaking, some of us plan to continue to work together for the summer at the least. Whatever we make will probably be small, but could be the start of something larger, but that is in the unknowable future.

To those of you who supported us this far, we thank you! We hope you enjoy our game, and continue to send us feedback. We can't promise we will get to addressing it, but know that we have read and will continue to read everything we get, for the foreseeable future at the very least!

Now, here's a basic changelog:

-The speedrun timer should be in the settings. If its not, we will definitely address that.

-More performance improvements, and settings.