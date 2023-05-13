Clinics, black

New mini-story for discovering more about black clinics in the city.

You need to make some progress here before you can find new clinics.

You can now work directly with your mutant sidekicks.

There's a new location in the Projects to discover.

Some additional content for Alessandra.

Roll call has had a bit more work.

You can now refuse street girls you're given as a result of a war.

Some additional content at Eastside Stacks.

Errands at the Eastside Stacks have had a little work.

You can now use Sliding through the city to increase your maximum companions for a while.

Local dealers have had some work.

The selection is more random. with a separate limit on each type of purchase, but the total number of purchases is less random.

Hallucinating mechanics have had some tweaks.

Some more minor changes.

New artwork.

Fixed a problem with buying credits through microtransactions.

Fixed Fight or flight not giving a non-lethal option if you stunned your last ambusher.

Another possible fix for ARIA labels on requirements not working.

Fixed some more typos and minor bugs. Thanks for the reports!