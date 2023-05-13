Early Access Release version 0.10

The Big News of this release is the addition of Swimming with the Fishes!

FEATURES

Experience a whole new level of exploration with underwater swimming!

Dive into a new swimming quest in the Tutorial Questline!

Swim with the fish off the North Sea Coast!

Quench your thirst and hunger at once with the new seaweed item on the ocean floor!

Organize your rucksack more efficiently with the new filtering feature!

IMMERSION

Immerse yourself in the game with realistic physics allowing you to climb steeper slopes underwater!

Enjoy a more lively beach experience with the addition of eagles!

Feel like you're really swimming with the new underwater sound effects!

Explore more of the island with an enlarged map featuring a larger swimming area!

Enjoy a more realistic day and night cycle with subtle sunrise and sunset transitions!

Experience more realistic gameplay with the inability to draw your bow underwater!

SOUNDS

Say goodbye in style with new NPC speech!

USABILITY

Easily manage your growing inventory with new pagination in the rucksack!

Reach all of your items with ease as they are now moved lower down in the rucksack

BUGS

No more occasional underground banners when leveling up or completing quests