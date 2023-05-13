 Skip to content

Golfinite update for 13 May 2023

Patch v1.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing!

  • Change how camera renders the course minimap
  • Fix redirect ability displaying incorrectly when aimed at a warp
  • Fix issue where overhead view would sometimes continue to pan when opened after closing

