0.4.11 Released

General Changes
- Updated Unity and libraries.
Unfortunately this version's multiplayer games are not compatible versions older than 0.4.8 due to changes in the multiplayer library.
Previous versions are available through the Steam betas feature.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Unfortunately this version's multiplayer games are not compatible versions older than 0.4.8 due to changes in the multiplayer library.
Previous versions are available through the Steam betas feature.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update