iFactor update for 13 May 2023

0.4.11 Released

Build 11226757 · Last edited by Wendy

General Changes
  • Updated Unity and libraries.

Unfortunately this version's multiplayer games are not compatible versions older than 0.4.8 due to changes in the multiplayer library.

Previous versions are available through the Steam betas feature.

Changed files in this update

iFactor Windows Depot 553572
