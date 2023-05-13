Patch v0.81

-Money saved while dying buff from 10% to 20%.

-Increased chance for dropping Gen2 Boot Cartridges

-Jellyfish resistances nerfed, health increased. It will be easier to kill with usual weapons.

-Fixed Heavy Alien's ragdoll, increased size, added light to rockets. Rocket damage greatly nerfed.

-Changes here and there on levels. Added variable content for later chapter on very specific levels.

Hi there!

I've been rushing to deliver more content lately (I'm also very late to reply the forums, will do it next week, sorry the delay again!).

There's new secrets, pathways, and details on the current levels. And there's things that may count as spoiler but - the thing is that there will be more things on the levels as overall.

Also, I'm working to fine-tune the game progress - mostly the beginning that is harsh in general.

Until next time!