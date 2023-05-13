New patch with a lot of important fixes. b0.6.0 Mother's day!
- Save version is now 184, it should automatically update 183 to 184!
- Arthritis feature is out, which does auto hitting for those with wrist strain conditions. Settings->Arthritis [check]. This will just hit the weapon on cool down.
- Special bug fix, increased their chances (They are still rare, but hopefully will show up more)
- Special bug limit fix, implemented this to work as intended
- Play logs updated to fix a small few bugs
- Updated settings page, and increased the font size on settings.
- Flyswatter and La Chancla should now vary in pitch a bit to not make it as grating over time
