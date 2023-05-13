ROADMAP! Future Plans and Update 1.0.7

We've provided a link to facilitate software translation. You can find it at: https://pastebin.com/EErjQncS

Hey there ✌️ Lucas Demo, technical artist of the game!

Today I'm here to talk about our future plans and the 1.0.7 update

ROADMAP AND FUTURE PLANS

---Since the release of Dungeon Drafters, we've been hard at work listening to player feedback and working on improving the game. In the first two weeks, we've already released seven updates that focused on fixing technical issues, softlocks, and bugs to provide a smoother gameplay experience.

However, we know that there are still some key changes that need to be made in order to make the game even better. That's why we're excited to announce our plans for Patch 1.1! This upcoming patch will bring major balancing changes, quality of life features, and more to the game. Which include:

Test Room

To enhance the card testing and deck building experience, we're introducing a new feature that allows players to access a dedicated room from the Town to test their current deck without having to commit to an entire dungeon run.

Improvements to Deck Builder

In response to community feedback, we are also working on solutions to improve the process of saving and deleting decks. Additionally, we plan to include an archetype filter to make it easier to browse and select cards for your deck.

Improvements to the Hand UI

This will improve selecting cards when you have a huge number of them in hand.

Balance

We're planning some major balance changes to the game! Our focus will be on adjusting the power level of cards and curios, as well as tweaking the difficulty of encounters in The Tower. Additionally, we'll be making improvements to Mob Behaviors and the Miasma System. If you're curious about what specific changes we have in mind, you can check out our list of planned adjustments at this link.

Option to disable screen shake

As requested by the community.

Translation errors and inconsistent text

We want to thank all the players who took the time to report any issues with text and translations. We are currently working closely with all of our localization teams to ensure that these errors are corrected for the upcoming patch 1.1.

Small improvements to the guide

We plan to add a little bit more polishing to the game guide and also add entries that explain how card triggers work. Such as Grit, Precision, Kill, and Initiative.

Quality of Life

We plan to make it easier to convert all your packs in the Booster Manipulator. As well as other minor improvements.

Gamepad Quality of Life

We plan to make easier to identify if you are currently selecting a card or inspecting a tile while in gamepad mode. The current indications might be too subtle and we plan to make they more obvious in other to prevent players input mistake.

We want to make sure that these changes are done right, which is why we're taking the time to coordinate with localization teams and conduct extensive testing. Some of these planned improvements require a lot of work, and because of that it might take a while until we see the release of Patch 1.1

OTHER PLANS

---As we continue to work on Patch 1.1, we'll also be actively addressing any crashes and bugs reported by our players. If needed, we'll release small patches in the meantime to address these issues and improve the overall gameplay experience.

CONSOLES

Completing Patch 1.1 is crucial for us to fully focus on the game's development. We understand that many of our players are eagerly waiting for the console release, and we assure you that we are doing everything we can to make it happen as soon as possible. While we don't want to keep you waiting for too long, we must acknowledge that the console approval process can be lengthy and unpredictable. Regardless, we remain committed to bringing Dungeon Drafters to a wider audience, and we appreciate your support and patience as we work towards achieving this goal.

PHYSICAL ITEMS

In addition to our ongoing efforts to enhance the game, we are also committed to fulfilling our obligation to deliver physical rewards to our Kickstarter backers who supported us back in 2020.

Since creating physical rewards, like the deck of cards, is not our primary area of expertise, we will be investing the necessary time and effort to carefully study and figure out the best way to produce these rewards.



We are also excited to explore potential collaborations to bring even more physical content to Dungeon Drafters in the future. We can't wait to share more details with you as they become available wink wink, and we appreciate your ongoing support and enthusiasm for our game.

Balance Changes and Fixes

We have updated the requirements to access the hidden treasure in the Glacial Library. The room will no longer open only if the player inflicts direct damage on any monster enemy during combat.

Ogre HP decreased from 8HP to 7HP.

Punting Ogre HP changed from 3|3HP to 7HP.

Shrouded Mummy Damage increased from 4 to 5.

If the Shrouded Mumm does damage, it won’t gain Stealth in that turn.

Broodmother HP decreased from 32 to 22.

Broodmother Webs are no longer created in a box 3x3 area, and instead are created in a 3x3 cross area.

Sky Slime HP decreased from 4 to 3.

Madness Room no longer creates infinite amounts of Strange Rifts. These special rooms can now only create a maximum number of Strange Rifts over time.

All Tower sets now have 4 default floors, instead of 4|4|4|5|5. Which should make it easier and quicker to climb upper levels.

Harmony Rune reduces the miasma level to 1 when equipped.

Polish and Communication

Retaliate now displays an effective VFX indicating its ability to cause damage over distance.

Blink Circle's VFX has been updated to ensure that its visual effects are accurately triggered.

Captivate's VFX has been changed to match the visual effects of the Siren ability that inspires the card.

Important Bug Fix

Players reported that the Penguin monster on Glacial Library and cards Bad Breath and Goblin Torch were causing crashes on some PCs. After careful investigation, we found that particle effects were the likely culprit. We have addressed this issue by reworking the VFX on these three items. If the problem persists, please inform us immediately.

Bug Fixes

Monsters and Gizmos now properly wait for their action turns, counters, and death throws.

Traps no longer activate during dash/zip movements, such as Shaman gust fields, and now only activate once movement ends on top of a trap.

Poison effects now work properly with timecraft cards/curios.

Eye of the Storm no longer softlocks the game in certain situations.

Game prompts now display correctly, even when multiple joysticks are connected to the game.

Crystal Shield curio now correctly gives shields in the intended direction.

Entities falling down a chasm with stun no longer have visual effects on the next floor.

Spiderling preview is now correctly showing all entity actions.

Special chest rooms in Lost Wreckage had a minor problems when throwing entities into chasms, this is now fixed.

Thank you!

---We're extremely grateful for your ongoing support and feedback, which is a vital part of helping us improve Dungeon Drafters. We're committed to carefully analyzing all of your comments and suggestions to make the game even better. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us!

Best,

~ 📕Demo