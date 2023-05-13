 Skip to content

Yaengard update for 13 May 2023

UPDATE 6 | YAENGARD OVERHAULED

Share · View all patches · Build 11226611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yaengard was always a passion project - we built our own dream RPG. Even though the first salvo of updates post-release is finished, we still always want to make MORE — endless ideas, dreams, and concepts we’d love to bring you. Sadly, we can’t do everything we dream of as a small developer studio. Thank you for caring and playing Yaengard. You’re the greatest there is.

Update 6 - Combat Overhaul

Short version:

  • More game, less slog!
  • Deeper builds & combat!
  • More decisions that matter!
  • Ability-system overhaul: cooldowns!
  • New entire item type; combat items!
  • New encounter type: Rare champion bosses!
  • Progression log over multiple runs
  • A ton of polish, improvements, and bug fixes.

Objectives:

  • Improve the game's speed, letting you play more in less time!
  • Deepen the strategic depth of combat, positioning, and builds.
  • Add new strategic and tactical decisions throughout the game.
  • Completely rework consumables into build-changing combat items.
  • Add a sense of progression over multiple runs!

One of Yaengard’s weaknesses is time. It is an incredible journey of builds, personalities, and character development. However, when a ‘run’ takes 5-30 hours, most players barely get to experience their 1st party setup. By adding a ‘combat speed’ setting, reducing the # of encounters per level, and letting you progress faster through the early game - you can enjoy the excellent parts of the game more (and the tedious parts less).

Additionally, an overhaul of combat abilities! Abilities now have cooldowns. This creates A LOT of strategic depth as you can’t build around a single ability and spam. About 30% of abilities have been changed and improved!

Changelog Update 6

New Features & Mechanics:
  • Added cooldowns to every ability in the game, including balance changes to reflect this.
  • Added a basic attack ability to all weapons.
  • Completely re-done the potions and consumables; combat items are way cooler and unlock new potential for multiple builds.
  • Added special avenues of attack cards for ALL combats, based on your character’s personalities and skills. Personalities now have a much deeper impact on combat.
  • Added a ‘combat speed’ setting to lower combat durations.
  • Added setting to increase the speed of combat (primarily through animations)
  • Added requirements for some non-combat card options so only adventurers with certain personalities can get/select them.
  • Added unique abilities to legendary boss drops.
  • Added more rare legendary boss drops.
  • Added rare champions you can encounter; defeat them for rare combat items to build your characters around, or die trying.

Progression

Added The Archive, a collection log to track everything you find during your journey. Look up special abilities, design your builds, and embrace your inner completionist. Get that 0% to 100%!

Improvements, Balance, & Polish:
  • Reduced XP required to level up, reducing the total # of encounters by 20%.
  • Tweaked some enemies, including wasps, to increase consistency in combat difficulty.
  • Re-did early-game trinkets to be more impactful by letting them scale per level.
  • Many minor balance improvements (especially around might).
Fixes & Bugs:
  • Nerfed wasps (which accidentally sometimes were 3-5x as tanky as intended)
  • Fixed a bug that caused summons to be on the wrong team
  • Fixed major bug causing armor to suck, and bloodcurse not properly countering armor.
  • Fixed some outdated tutorial popups
  • Re-did HP scaling for units to be less extreme with crazy modifiers, and scale as expected with multiple layers of buffs/debuffs. For Act 2, complete HP-rework for all enemies.
  • Updated ~6 trinket perks to behave more intuitively.
  • Fixed a bug that caused perks to be swapped out when loading a saved game.
  • Multiple fixes (missing icons, typos, logic errors) with challenge modes & enemies might
  • Multiple improvements to text and dialogue (editing).
  • Updated a ton of ability descriptions for accuracy, language, behavior, and clarity.

Never lose hope!

Adventure onwards,
Will

Talk to us on Discord: https://discord.gg/MS2Zst3XJP

Website (FAQ): https://planeshiftinteractive.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Planeshifters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Planeshifters
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNYTCoBZ6lrpBUD3eE9gF2w
Presskit: https://planeshiftinteractive.com/press/

