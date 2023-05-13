UPDATE 6 | YAENGARD OVERHAULED

Yaengard was always a passion project - we built our own dream RPG. Even though the first salvo of updates post-release is finished, we still always want to make MORE — endless ideas, dreams, and concepts we’d love to bring you. Sadly, we can’t do everything we dream of as a small developer studio. Thank you for caring and playing Yaengard. You’re the greatest there is.
Update 6 - Combat Overhaul
Short version:
- More game, less slog!
- Deeper builds & combat!
- More decisions that matter!
- Ability-system overhaul: cooldowns!
- New entire item type; combat items!
- New encounter type: Rare champion bosses!
- Progression log over multiple runs
- A ton of polish, improvements, and bug fixes.
Objectives:
- Improve the game's speed, letting you play more in less time!
- Deepen the strategic depth of combat, positioning, and builds.
- Add new strategic and tactical decisions throughout the game.
- Completely rework consumables into build-changing combat items.
- Add a sense of progression over multiple runs!
One of Yaengard’s weaknesses is time. It is an incredible journey of builds, personalities, and character development. However, when a ‘run’ takes 5-30 hours, most players barely get to experience their 1st party setup. By adding a ‘combat speed’ setting, reducing the # of encounters per level, and letting you progress faster through the early game - you can enjoy the excellent parts of the game more (and the tedious parts less).
Additionally, an overhaul of combat abilities! Abilities now have cooldowns. This creates A LOT of strategic depth as you can’t build around a single ability and spam. About 30% of abilities have been changed and improved!
Changelog Update 6
New Features & Mechanics:
- Added cooldowns to every ability in the game, including balance changes to reflect this.
- Added a basic attack ability to all weapons.
- Completely re-done the potions and consumables; combat items are way cooler and unlock new potential for multiple builds.
- Added special avenues of attack cards for ALL combats, based on your character’s personalities and skills. Personalities now have a much deeper impact on combat.
- Added a ‘combat speed’ setting to lower combat durations.
- Added setting to increase the speed of combat (primarily through animations)
- Added requirements for some non-combat card options so only adventurers with certain personalities can get/select them.
- Added unique abilities to legendary boss drops.
- Added more rare legendary boss drops.
- Added rare champions you can encounter; defeat them for rare combat items to build your characters around, or die trying.
Progression
Added The Archive, a collection log to track everything you find during your journey. Look up special abilities, design your builds, and embrace your inner completionist. Get that 0% to 100%!
Improvements, Balance, & Polish:
- Reduced XP required to level up, reducing the total # of encounters by 20%.
- Tweaked some enemies, including wasps, to increase consistency in combat difficulty.
- Re-did early-game trinkets to be more impactful by letting them scale per level.
- Many minor balance improvements (especially around might).
Fixes & Bugs:
- Nerfed wasps (which accidentally sometimes were 3-5x as tanky as intended)
- Fixed a bug that caused summons to be on the wrong team
- Fixed major bug causing armor to suck, and bloodcurse not properly countering armor.
- Fixed some outdated tutorial popups
- Re-did HP scaling for units to be less extreme with crazy modifiers, and scale as expected with multiple layers of buffs/debuffs. For Act 2, complete HP-rework for all enemies.
- Updated ~6 trinket perks to behave more intuitively.
- Fixed a bug that caused perks to be swapped out when loading a saved game.
- Multiple fixes (missing icons, typos, logic errors) with challenge modes & enemies might
- Multiple improvements to text and dialogue (editing).
- Updated a ton of ability descriptions for accuracy, language, behavior, and clarity.
Never lose hope!
Adventure onwards,
Will
