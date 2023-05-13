UPDATE 6 | YAENGARD OVERHAULED

Yaengard was always a passion project - we built our own dream RPG. Even though the first salvo of updates post-release is finished, we still always want to make MORE — endless ideas, dreams, and concepts we’d love to bring you. Sadly, we can’t do everything we dream of as a small developer studio. Thank you for caring and playing Yaengard. You’re the greatest there is.

Short version:

More game, less slog!

Deeper builds & combat!

More decisions that matter!

Ability-system overhaul: cooldowns!

New entire item type; combat items!

New encounter type: Rare champion bosses!

Progression log over multiple runs

A ton of polish, improvements, and bug fixes.

Objectives:

Improve the game's speed, letting you play more in less time!

Deepen the strategic depth of combat, positioning, and builds.

Add new strategic and tactical decisions throughout the game.

Completely rework consumables into build-changing combat items.

Add a sense of progression over multiple runs!

One of Yaengard’s weaknesses is time. It is an incredible journey of builds, personalities, and character development. However, when a ‘run’ takes 5-30 hours, most players barely get to experience their 1st party setup. By adding a ‘combat speed’ setting, reducing the # of encounters per level, and letting you progress faster through the early game - you can enjoy the excellent parts of the game more (and the tedious parts less).

Additionally, an overhaul of combat abilities! Abilities now have cooldowns. This creates A LOT of strategic depth as you can’t build around a single ability and spam. About 30% of abilities have been changed and improved!

New Features & Mechanics:

Added cooldowns to every ability in the game, including balance changes to reflect this.

Added a basic attack ability to all weapons.

Completely re-done the potions and consumables; combat items are way cooler and unlock new potential for multiple builds.

Added special avenues of attack cards for ALL combats, based on your character’s personalities and skills. Personalities now have a much deeper impact on combat.

Added a ‘combat speed’ setting to lower combat durations.

Added setting to increase the speed of combat (primarily through animations)

Added requirements for some non-combat card options so only adventurers with certain personalities can get/select them.

Added unique abilities to legendary boss drops.

Added more rare legendary boss drops.

Added rare champions you can encounter; defeat them for rare combat items to build your characters around, or die trying.

Progression

Added The Archive, a collection log to track everything you find during your journey. Look up special abilities, design your builds, and embrace your inner completionist. Get that 0% to 100%!

Improvements, Balance, & Polish:

Reduced XP required to level up, reducing the total # of encounters by 20%.

Tweaked some enemies, including wasps, to increase consistency in combat difficulty.

Re-did early-game trinkets to be more impactful by letting them scale per level.

Many minor balance improvements (especially around might).

Fixes & Bugs:

Nerfed wasps (which accidentally sometimes were 3-5x as tanky as intended)

Fixed a bug that caused summons to be on the wrong team

Fixed major bug causing armor to suck, and bloodcurse not properly countering armor.

Fixed some outdated tutorial popups

Re-did HP scaling for units to be less extreme with crazy modifiers, and scale as expected with multiple layers of buffs/debuffs. For Act 2, complete HP-rework for all enemies.

Updated ~6 trinket perks to behave more intuitively.

Fixed a bug that caused perks to be swapped out when loading a saved game.

Multiple fixes (missing icons, typos, logic errors) with challenge modes & enemies might

Multiple improvements to text and dialogue (editing).

Updated a ton of ability descriptions for accuracy, language, behavior, and clarity.

Never lose hope!

Adventure onwards,

Will

