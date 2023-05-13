 Skip to content

51:22:51 update for 13 May 2023

v0.1.2.8 Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADJUSTMENTS

  • Reduced the length of three levels for better game flow in preparation for the release of a huge update coming very soon.
  • Various other cosmetic and technical adjustments.

ROADMAP

  • Major update coming very soon.

