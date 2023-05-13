Remote Events and Nuclear Weapons

Endgame updates:
- Adjustments to Demon Prince AI nuclear explosion size, effect and fire rate.
- Reduced breakable statue sizes on end tile.
- Removed one demon from end tile.
Environment:
- Adjustments to lava plane, better AI death functions.
Enemy AI:
- Added "Death" remote event to all AI to better manage killing them w/ triggers.
Player updates:
- Added player remote events for future level change system update.
- Added console commands for level changes to assist w/ development.
Changed files in this update