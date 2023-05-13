 Skip to content

Secrets of the Witch House update for 13 May 2023

Remote Events and Nuclear Weapons

13 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Endgame updates:

  • Adjustments to Demon Prince AI nuclear explosion size, effect and fire rate.
  • Reduced breakable statue sizes on end tile.
  • Removed one demon from end tile.

Environment:

  • Adjustments to lava plane, better AI death functions.

Enemy AI:

  • Added "Death" remote event to all AI to better manage killing them w/ triggers.

Player updates:

  • Added player remote events for future level change system update.
  • Added console commands for level changes to assist w/ development.

