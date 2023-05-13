Small Improvements

With Update 1.2.4 come some minor visual improvements, bug fixes, as well as one new Easter Egg for the main menu.
Additions:
- Added a new password activated Easter Egg to the main menu.
Bug Fixes and Improvements:
- Fixed a bug in the Hidden Adventure that was causing unexpected behavior with one of the possible paths. The adventure is now fully functional.
- Improved the map of the first half of the Hidden Adventure to be more easily traversable in a specific area.
- Enhanced the user interface for a more intuitive and seamless experience. Enjoy a polished and visually appealing interface.
Thank you for playing and providing valuable feedback. Have fun!
