Examination Chambers update for 13 May 2023

Small Improvements

Build 11226428

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With Update 1.2.4 come some minor visual improvements, bug fixes, as well as one new Easter Egg for the main menu.

Additions:

  • Added a new password activated Easter Egg to the main menu.

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

  • Fixed a bug in the Hidden Adventure that was causing unexpected behavior with one of the possible paths. The adventure is now fully functional.
  • Improved the map of the first half of the Hidden Adventure to be more easily traversable in a specific area.
  • Enhanced the user interface for a more intuitive and seamless experience. Enjoy a polished and visually appealing interface.

Thank you for playing and providing valuable feedback. Have fun!

Examination Chambers Content Depot 1820351
