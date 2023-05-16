v2.6.0 Release Notes:
- Added new puzzles to find the ancient relics
- Enhanced mission maps to better show the level as well as player position
- Improved mission map GUI with an animated map
- Improved presentation of all levels, making each room and hallway look unique
- Reduced stealth speed a little
- Balanced points required for 1, 2, and 3 star runs at the end of the level
- Fixed a bug where spam-clicking an ancient relic would pick up multiple from a single one
- Added a gamma slider to the options menu
- Added sound effect when lifting doors
- Mission 2: fixed issue where players could vault through walls
- Mission 3: Adjusted the 2nd cut scene so it doesn't look like Tau is burning Badru
Changed files in this update