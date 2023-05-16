 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 16 May 2023

v2.6.0 Release Notes

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 16 May 2023

v2.6.0 Release Notes:

  • Added new puzzles to find the ancient relics
  • Enhanced mission maps to better show the level as well as player position
  • Improved mission map GUI with an animated map
  • Improved presentation of all levels, making each room and hallway look unique
  • Reduced stealth speed a little
  • Balanced points required for 1, 2, and 3 star runs at the end of the level
  • Fixed a bug where spam-clicking an ancient relic would pick up multiple from a single one
  • Added a gamma slider to the options menu
  • Added sound effect when lifting doors
  • Mission 2: fixed issue where players could vault through walls
  • Mission 3: Adjusted the 2nd cut scene so it doesn't look like Tau is burning Badru

