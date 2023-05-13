Chicken Fight 1.1 Update

The 1.1 Update is here, get ready to spray your enemies with the newly added egg gun, fight in the new Treehouse multiplayer map, find new secrets, and enjoy the awesome new music! Don't forget to get the "Out Of This World" achievement before 5/20/23 to obtain a special limited time skin!



Check out our new cosmetic bundles:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2333952/Chicken_Fight__Frog_Lover_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2333957/Chicken_Fight__Seasoned_Sherriff_Bundle/

Changes, Feedback, and other stuff I guess

We would like to thank everyone who has played and enjoyed the game so far as we reach 1000 players, the support has been amazing! Yet, there has been complaints, and we want to address them.

The Bull Fight

An early stopping point for most players, the bull was quite a challenge. Our playtests had players struggle but determined to beat it, but we now see when brought to a larger audience that not everyone is as determined. Making changes was difficult as many players enjoyed the challenge, but the larger player base did not. For this reason, most of the changes done to this boss will only effect "normal mode" and "timed mode", but "hard mode" will be mostly the same. These changes include

Health: 4 -> 3

Spawned wave attacks in normal mode: 6 -> 2

Spawned wave attacks in hard mode: 4 -> 2

The bull will no longer turn around after jumping over him

Bugs

This is something that a lot of players were not happy with, and we never intended this. We had limited resources while developing, especially when it came to play testing. Although this shouldn't be an excuse for bugs appearing for many players, it's what happened, and we're sorry. We will continue to patch out many of the issues players have been encountering as we have been doing already, and if you do encounter any bug/issue, please report it in our server: https://discord.gg/xgDZKesnJC.

Settings

Yes, they are broken, and yes, we are working on it. The issues present did not appear in debug builds and are a problem related to the game engine. We will fix this, but as for now, there are still some issues with settings.

Overall Thoughts

We hope to keep giving more great updates, as we are not done with Chicken Fight any time soon. We want to keep giving players a reason to come back, and hopefully we can accomplish that with weekly updates and challenges. Next week, we hope to accomplish:

More new maps

Another new item

More secrets

More sounds

More new achievements

See you next week!

Community Creations

m0NESTY - newmap1

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2975313530&searchtext=

echt - turtle

