Been a while, but we've been busy:
IMPROVEMENTS
-
new players now have a starting equip directly in the inventory
-
Snugglebeards islands:
- adjusted NPCs on some islands
- added a couple of new islands to explore
-
Pepper Park:
- enemys have more HP now - probably still not enough for your skill-level? Let us know!
- the secret area in PepperPark is open now! Can you find it?! (more to come)
- some bugfixes for spawning cars and collision
- more details in many places
STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE
- we improved the performance for the Snugglebeards islands, should really help those fps to get up high
ANIMATIONS
- changed some weaponattacks to give you more mobility
thanks for your continued support! <3
Cheers
TideOver Studios
