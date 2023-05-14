 Skip to content

SourceWorlds update for 14 May 2023

Patch 1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Been a while, but we've been busy:

IMPROVEMENTS

  • new players now have a starting equip directly in the inventory

  • Snugglebeards islands:

    • adjusted NPCs on some islands
    • added a couple of new islands to explore

  • Pepper Park:

    • enemys have more HP now - probably still not enough for your skill-level? Let us know!
    • the secret area in PepperPark is open now! Can you find it?! (more to come)
    • some bugfixes for spawning cars and collision
    • more details in many places

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

  • we improved the performance for the Snugglebeards islands, should really help those fps to get up high

ANIMATIONS

  • changed some weaponattacks to give you more mobility

thanks for your continued support! <3

Cheers
TideOver Studios

