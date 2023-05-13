Amanda the Adventurer ver 1.6.17

Yet another small patch. Previously there was a fix to deal with players save data being corrupted and forcing them to restart the game, so we changed things so the game first backs up your old save before writing new data incase something goes wrong. However when the save was backed up the game didn't check to see if it was corrupted, leading to cases where both your main AND backup saves were corrupted. Now the game properly checks if your save is valid before backing it up so it won't back up corrupted data.

The other big change is that we've removed the ability to re-map controls that were bound to the mouse. Alas, my dreams of seeing someone speedrun the game with bongos have been shattered, but it was a sacrifice that had to be made. Often times players would accidentally rebind mouse inputs while remapping other controls and think that the game was broken when their mouse wasn't working they way they expected, so we've removed mouse re-mapping to help with this confusion. If you have previously re-mapped the mouse controls they'll continue to use your custom mapping until you reset them either in the input remapping menu or by holding ESC at the title screen for a few seconds to reset all your settings. Apologies to anyone who was using mouse re-mapping in earnest.

Praise be the last paragraph. "But as is tradition, here's the last paragraph from the previous update: "Do you think anyone will notice if I just copy the last paragraph again? "I'm just gonna copy this last bit from the previous update post because it's still true, "As always please continue to let us know if you run into any issues! If something goes wrong you can always send us your logs over our discord, which will help us fix things faster. And thank you again for playing Amanda the Adventurer!""""