Hot Fix: Tile Spawning (v0.4.14)

Just a small patch to address an immediate issue which was created from last night's patch.

Fixed an issue related to deserialization and references resulting in the Tile Spawning system to not shift tiles properly. Our game worlds are randomly generated and then the tiles shift around at runtime. In the last patch we introduced an error due to the game's save system which resulted in a rare bug that could break the system from working properly. Should be working properly now.

Also spent a little time to address these things: