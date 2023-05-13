 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soul Survivors update for 13 May 2023

Hot Fix: Tile Spawning (v0.4.14)

Share · View all patches · Build 11226375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch to address an immediate issue which was created from last night's patch.

  • Fixed an issue related to deserialization and references resulting in the Tile Spawning system to not shift tiles properly. Our game worlds are randomly generated and then the tiles shift around at runtime. In the last patch we introduced an error due to the game's save system which resulted in a rare bug that could break the system from working properly. Should be working properly now.

Also spent a little time to address these things:

  • Lowered physics time step for smoother movement
  • Code refactoring

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2002221 Depot 2002221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link