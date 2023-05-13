UI update + Continuum XXL in beta branch

Version 1.0422

🎯 [UI] Numbers shown for damage, hull gain, warp plasma restoration and XP are now scaled according to the UI: General text setting (see the X section of the main menu options).

🎯 [UI] Text scale options are now per default increased for systems with low resolutions, such as the Steam Deck.

---------Beta branch---------

🎯 [Continuum XXL] A campaign mode above Continuum XL has been added. It is unlocked upon completing the game on Continuum XL. In the current build, it is the same experience as Continuum XL, but with all enemies at max level.