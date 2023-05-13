CONSORTIUM Remastered BETA v0.1.212121 Release Notes

V0.1.21 Release Notes:

CONTROLLERS ARE NOW ALMOST FULLY SUPPORTED!! (!) Try it out today. 🙂

This also runs great on a Steamdeck, and we fully support V.O.I.C.E.! Yes! You can yell (or whisper?) into your Steamdeck to your heart’s delight.

Pro tip: Make sure you turn on the Steamdeck mic so V.O.I.C.E can detect the onboard microphone. If you run into trouble, kindly drop us a note in Discord so we can troubleshoot with you?

Important seeeekervice note! Achtung!

THANK-YOU to all of the Remastered and CONSORTIUM VR Playtesters who have either posted on our Discord Bug board and/or used our in-game bug reporter when coming across various issues. We are working to keep up with the fixes as all you amazing people find and divert our attention to the issues you’ve found when playing.

FIXES:

Fixed the NON-PROGRESSION bug that did occur for many after downing the traitor. (fixed ISS OnCompleteGoto testing abandon logic before the next group was ready causing abandon distances to fire when they shouldn't)

re-hooked up zenlil wings inputs to the wings, this fixes the primary engine state and turbulence animations

fixed not being able to pickup from pawn32s body after a save / restore

point_alignment ents no longer require the cast member to exist to function. Fixes queen alignment sets and maybe others.

-Removed logic that was mysteriously closing a brig privacy shield just as a fight is about to start with Kiril's mercs.

Major Virtual Trainer tutorial fixes:

-Fixed non-progression that could occur.

-Re-scripted the CEAR tutorial - game now forces players to incap the first wav, or they will respawn forever.

-Fixed broken non-VR secondary fire instructions (all that is required now is calling out the assigned button press for secondary fire along with the HUD hint).

-Fixed overlapping R25 lines.

-Added black outlines around words in Basic Tutorial scoreboard

-Energy Tutorial now comes first for players, before the Bishop training scenario hosted by Rook 25.

TWEAKS:

removed redundant/dedicated recycle button

-CEAR Sonic Wave tweak - balance oif it is now perfect/done. Players have fine control now over how much force to exert on non-shielded enemies, so players can see the various stages the AI can get into.

IMPROVEMENTS:

-CONTROLLER SUPPORT NOW (mostly) WORKS FOR FLATSCREEN mode! Can navigate all menus and access all core game functions. Controller + V.O.I.C.E. would be a relaxing way to play, we think.

-Various improvements to conversations throughout the last half of the game.

-New Ending work: Stream polishing pass in progress for the Briefing. Developing…

Universe Saving:

Added a new Chapter and offset all the Chapter indices

Save games that currently exist will be updated to offset the beats to leave room for the new beat

Autosaves will now take their title from the hardened save just in case they aren't the same

Autosaving no longer happens when entering the front end, happens if you quit without saving

Universe branching just clears the title of the new universe instead of using a suffix

Information Console:

-21 new info console images - we hooked up MJ A.I to iDGi-1 to try and give us accurate snapshots of the other world - NOTE: despite best efforts accuracy is highly variable and these are only early results. Thx - V.D.

-Content pass in progress: 21 new documents, fully polished 160 documents, deleted about ten for being boring/pointless aaaand have about 70 to go. Developing…