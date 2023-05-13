Patch 2.24 - The Phantom



A major update that adds a new Hunter to the roster along with on-going changes and bug fixes.

Patch Notes

New Content:

Introducing The Phantom, a brand new Hunter has been added for all Players to take advantage of. The Phantoms kit primarily focuses on a stealth and deception, utilizing her abilities will give Players a chance to cause disruption and make kills off of the confusion that ensues. Here's a breakdown her new abilities here:

Doppelgänger - Allows The Phantom to create a exact duplicate of herself that after a short activation delay runs forward in a straight line. The Doppelgänger is active for 6.5 seconds until it is destroyed. The Doppelgänger also carries with it the Hunters ambience track making it very hard to distinguish from the actual Hunter. The Doppelgänger by Survivors with a camera stun, however, doing so will result in any Survivors in the affected area to be stunned for a short period of time.

Cloaked - Allows The Phantom to temporarily disable her Hunter ambience track for 12 seconds, allowing for a new way to sneak up on her prey.

Gameplay:

Added The Phantom into all Players Hunter selection pool and random Hunter selection pool.

Further optimization has been done to all existing maps in order to increase performance.

Continued performance increases to 3D positional voicechat.

Updated all existing Hunter abilities descriptions in the Hunter help menu and Main Menu.

Added better attack swing cooldown detection on all Hunters.

Updated existing Main menu screen to better reflect the final envisioned result.

Updated chosen Hunter select menu sound effects.

Added new redeemable Gift code: 'SUPPORTER' that grants Players 2000 free Darkness Bonds.

Bug Fixes: