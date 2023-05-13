 Skip to content

SCP: Observer update for 13 May 2023

Version 1.4.1

  • Added 2 new languages (Portuguese and Russian)
  • Improved French translation

In the Russian translation, I noticed that some characters are not displayed correctly, which is related to the fonts I use. I have not found a way to fix this problem yet.

