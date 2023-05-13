Version 1.4.1

- Added 2 new languages (Portuguese and Russian)
- Improved French translation
In the Russian translation, I noticed that some characters are not displayed correctly, which is related to the fonts I use. I have not found a way to fix this problem yet.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In the Russian translation, I noticed that some characters are not displayed correctly, which is related to the fonts I use. I have not found a way to fix this problem yet.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update