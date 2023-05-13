Patch notes 5/13/23

Enhancements:
- Added support for Nintendo Gamecube adapter and Switch Pro controller
- Performance improved in the character editor (changes to the rendering pipeline)
Bug fixes:
- Missing pixels occur when rendering character in the editor on some hardware
- Crash when using Drag Select to select a region outside the bounds of a PNG
- Crash when loading certain png image files
- Parrying causes ownership of projectile to be lost before calling the On Got Parried event (breaking Galvan's Magnet Ball)
- Clicking "x" on the title screen didn't close the game
- Throws gave players an extra jump, letting them do their grounded jump in the air
- Grabbing someone while they're in hitstun causes them to escape the grab
- If knocked out of a grab where the grab locator changes the character’s Z axis, you remain on that same spot on the Z-axis
- Leaving the character editor resets all color palettes to default upon entering the character select screen
- Undo while in the Depth Editor pane can cause a bug - currently undo is prevented while in that activity
