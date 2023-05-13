 Skip to content

Smack Studio update for 13 May 2023

Patch notes 5/13/23

Enhancements:

  • Added support for Nintendo Gamecube adapter and Switch Pro controller
  • Performance improved in the character editor (changes to the rendering pipeline)

Bug fixes:

  • Missing pixels occur when rendering character in the editor on some hardware
  • Crash when using Drag Select to select a region outside the bounds of a PNG
  • Crash when loading certain png image files
  • Parrying causes ownership of projectile to be lost before calling the On Got Parried event (breaking Galvan's Magnet Ball)
  • Clicking "x" on the title screen didn't close the game
  • Throws gave players an extra jump, letting them do their grounded jump in the air
  • Grabbing someone while they're in hitstun causes them to escape the grab
  • If knocked out of a grab where the grab locator changes the character’s Z axis, you remain on that same spot on the Z-axis
  • Leaving the character editor resets all color palettes to default upon entering the character select screen
  • Undo while in the Depth Editor pane can cause a bug - currently undo is prevented while in that activity

