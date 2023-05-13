 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 13 May 2023

Patch 1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 11226170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New variants of elite opponents.
10 New unlockable items.
5 New Syntheses (at Arrow, Boomerang, Pyromancy, Claw and Dynamite).
In locations 3 and 4, the health of enemies is increased by 20%. (Does not apply to bosses)
The number of item slots was limited to 30.

Hands of Midas - Slay: 50% chance to drop gold instead of XP. -> Max Hp: +25. Slay: 50% chance to drop gold instead of XP.
Gold Fish - Increases the chance of additional chests dropping by 10|20|30%. -> Increases the chance of additional chests dropping by 30%.
Jester's Boots - Speed +12 when moving left. -> Speed: +2. Speed +10 when moving left.
Jackboots - When moving in a straight line, increases speed by 3|6|9. -> Speed: +2. When moving in a straight line, increases speed by 3|7.
Beggar's Clothes - Poverty: Incoming damage -20|40|60%. -> Poverty: Incoming damage -30|60%.
Torch - Burn: If the enemy already has a burn, then increases the damage from it by 2|4|6. -> Burn: If the enemy already has a burn, then increases the damage from it by 3|6.

Changed files in this update

