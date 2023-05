This is my graduation work, I love Rouguelike games very much, and I often play Super Bomb-Man series games on Switch. Out of my love for games and training of Unity engine, I made a bomb-man game with Rouguelike style, and my ability is limited. Please point out any improvements in the game, thank everyone who has played my game, and apologize in advance for any bugs that may have appeared in the game

E-mail:1250603649@qq.com