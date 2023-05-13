If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w.
This list does not include all the changes to the game. I have not kept track of all the subtle changes but here are most of the ones that matter.
There is now a randomized dungeon available. In the cemetery near town you can find the portal entrance. Each time you enter it will generate a new dungeon with potential enemies and chests. Sometimes it can create a small dungeon but most the time it should be rather big.
Rooms will also randomly fill with objects like benches, boxes, barrels, etc.
It is not recommended to try in a game with others. These dungeons are meant for private games and open world games will have issues if you try to join with others.
Good luck and don't get lost!
Changed files in this update