This list does not include all the changes to the game. I have not kept track of all the subtle changes but here are most of the ones that matter.

There is now a randomized dungeon available. In the cemetery near town you can find the portal entrance. Each time you enter it will generate a new dungeon with potential enemies and chests. Sometimes it can create a small dungeon but most the time it should be rather big.

Rooms will also randomly fill with objects like benches, boxes, barrels, etc.

It is not recommended to try in a game with others. These dungeons are meant for private games and open world games will have issues if you try to join with others.

Good luck and don't get lost!