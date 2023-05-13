- UPDATE: Increased the number of players allowed in some game modes to 20 (10 per team)
- FIX: Some minor fixes to the factory map have been done to place objects on the ground properly
- FIX: Changed the number of players selection when you are creating a room so the numbers will be listed starting from the minimum amount of players allowed to the maximum
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 13 May 2023
Update 14 May 2023 - Maximum Player Limit Increased an Minor Factory Map Fix
