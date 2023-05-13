 Skip to content

REDDOOR update for 13 May 2023

v5.12 WEAPON RETICLES, ANIMATED SKINS

Share · View all patches · Build 11225952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RETICLES FOR WEAPONS:

Introducing reticles for weapons.
Each weapon class now has its own unique reticle design.
Enhance your aim and precision with visually distinct reticles.

100 MORE LEVELS TO EARN ANIMATED SKINS:

Unlock a wide range of animated skins for your weapons.
Progress through 100 additional levels to earn these unique cosmetic rewards.
Show off your achievements and stand out on the leaderboard.

UI FIXES:

Improved the user interface for better clarity and usability.
Fixed various UI elements that were displaying incorrect information.
Streamlined menus and navigation for a smoother overall experience.

2 MORE ACHIEVEMENTS:

REACH RANK 200

HAVE 9 PERKS AT THE SAME TIME

Thank you for playing REDDOOR and we hope you enjoy this latest update!

  • JKFY TEAM

[url=https://forms.gle/C8DBwA4ywx5qo9FV9]

[/url]

