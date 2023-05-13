v5.12 WEAPON RETICLES, ANIMATED SKINS

Share · View all patches · Build 11225952 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 17:26:28 UTC by Wendy

RETICLES FOR WEAPONS:

Introducing reticles for weapons.

Each weapon class now has its own unique reticle design.

Enhance your aim and precision with visually distinct reticles.

100 MORE LEVELS TO EARN ANIMATED SKINS:

Unlock a wide range of animated skins for your weapons.

Progress through 100 additional levels to earn these unique cosmetic rewards.

Show off your achievements and stand out on the leaderboard.

UI FIXES:

Improved the user interface for better clarity and usability.

Fixed various UI elements that were displaying incorrect information.

Streamlined menus and navigation for a smoother overall experience.

2 MORE ACHIEVEMENTS:

REACH RANK 200



HAVE 9 PERKS AT THE SAME TIME



JKFY TEAM

[url=https://forms.gle/C8DBwA4ywx5qo9FV9]



[/url]