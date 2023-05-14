 Skip to content

Hope Trigger update for 14 May 2023

Update Version 1.42

Update Version 1.42

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News :

  1. Set a new point of World Book in the West Port for adventurers to use.

2.Now the player can cook in the West Port.

Fixed Bug :

1.Fixed the display exception that the effect of the magic skill, when it was used by the Undead Grudge Wizard.

  1. Fixed the issue of being stuck when using the elevator.

Optimization:

  1. Optimize some performance of levels.

  2. Optimize the performance of combat system.

Magic :

The Sinner : the effect is changed.

The magic can make enemies to get a debuff that reduce the defense and attack power .

