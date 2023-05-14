Update Version 1.42

News :
- Set a new point of World Book in the West Port for adventurers to use.
2.Now the player can cook in the West Port.
Fixed Bug :
1.Fixed the display exception that the effect of the magic skill, when it was used by the Undead Grudge Wizard.
- Fixed the issue of being stuck when using the elevator.
Optimization:
-
Optimize some performance of levels.
-
Optimize the performance of combat system.
Magic :
The Sinner : the effect is changed.
The magic can make enemies to get a debuff that reduce the defense and attack power .
Changed files in this update