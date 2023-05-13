 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 13 May 2023

Patch 0.04.124 is live! Minor fixes.

Patch 0.04.124 · Build 11225858

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected miscellaneous collision issues at various locations.
  • Eliminated crouch. Sorry folks, I’m wore out from playing “whack-a-mole” fixing all the crazy locations folks get themselves into by crouching.
  • Eliminated bug associated with passing out.
  • Fix bug where Laser Pen would change the light color to yellow and stay yellow.

