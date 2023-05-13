- Corrected miscellaneous collision issues at various locations.
- Eliminated crouch. Sorry folks, I’m wore out from playing “whack-a-mole” fixing all the crazy locations folks get themselves into by crouching.
- Eliminated bug associated with passing out.
- Fix bug where Laser Pen would change the light color to yellow and stay yellow.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 13 May 2023
Patch 0.04.124 is live! Minor fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
