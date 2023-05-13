 Skip to content

Furry Femboys update for 13 May 2023

Level 6 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Level 6.

  • Improved UI in Game Mode 1, displaying when you are holding space bar in order to increase pieces falling speed.

