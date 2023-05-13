-
Fixed Level 6.
-
Improved UI in Game Mode 1, displaying when you are holding space bar in order to increase pieces falling speed.
Furry Femboys update for 13 May 2023
Level 6 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2386871 Depot 2386871
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2426720 Depot 2426720
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update