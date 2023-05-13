This hotfix should fix crashing relating to saving, autosave and friends joining.
Drift update for 13 May 2023
Build 5.13.2023.2 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159651 Depot 2159651
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159652 Depot 2159652
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159653 Depot 2159653
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update