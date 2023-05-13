 Skip to content

Drift update for 13 May 2023

Build 5.13.2023.2 - Hotfix

Build 11225830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix should fix crashing relating to saving, autosave and friends joining.

