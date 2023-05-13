 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 13 May 2023

v0.012

Share · View all patches · Build 11225804

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Super Stock Engine Damage.
  • Added Super Stock Fuel Consumption.
  • Fixed Super Stock Default Tune.
  • Removed last digit from gearing when loading Super Stock Tune.
  • Added collision to Beaver Springs objects.

