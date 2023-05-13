- Added Super Stock Engine Damage.
- Added Super Stock Fuel Consumption.
- Fixed Super Stock Default Tune.
- Removed last digit from gearing when loading Super Stock Tune.
- Added collision to Beaver Springs objects.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 13 May 2023
v0.012
Patchnotes via Steam Community
