Toribash 5.60 - 13/05/23 Fixes

Hi, this build includes a number of bug fixes and tweaks to Toribash 5.60:
- Room List now remembers your last filter and sorting options until the end of the game session
- Featured rooms in Room List will now always be displayed (as long as there are rooms to display according to selected options)
- Player score and name outlines have been slightly tweaked for better looks
- Reference resolution for default gui scaling has been changed from 900p to 1080p
- World textures (players, items etc) minimum resolution has been limited to 256x256 and should no longer look too blurry when they're far from camera
- Fixed crash on startup that was affecting some users playing on low graphics settings
- Fixed bug with Room List info section not getting properly cleared after viewing another room
- Fixed bug with static sound playing shortly after new match start in Multiplayer
- Fixed bug with BattlePass screen failing to open in some occasions
- Fixed bug with "View all events" menu section failing to load in some occasions
- Fixed bug with Shader Editor failing to save created shader
- Fixed bug with replay viewer exe always launching in borderless mode
Changed files in this update