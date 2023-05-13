 Skip to content

Toribash update for 13 May 2023

Toribash 5.60 - 13/05/23 Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, this build includes a number of bug fixes and tweaks to Toribash 5.60:

  • Room List now remembers your last filter and sorting options until the end of the game session
  • Featured rooms in Room List will now always be displayed (as long as there are rooms to display according to selected options)
  • Player score and name outlines have been slightly tweaked for better looks
  • Reference resolution for default gui scaling has been changed from 900p to 1080p
  • World textures (players, items etc) minimum resolution has been limited to 256x256 and should no longer look too blurry when they're far from camera
  • Fixed crash on startup that was affecting some users playing on low graphics settings
  • Fixed bug with Room List info section not getting properly cleared after viewing another room
  • Fixed bug with static sound playing shortly after new match start in Multiplayer
  • Fixed bug with BattlePass screen failing to open in some occasions
  • Fixed bug with "View all events" menu section failing to load in some occasions
  • Fixed bug with Shader Editor failing to save created shader
  • Fixed bug with replay viewer exe always launching in borderless mode

