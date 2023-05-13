Update v.0.7.25: New Character

Share · View all patches · Build 11225774 · Last edited 13 May 2023 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone!

We apologize for the delay in the game update. We have added a new Enemy HP system and difficulty settings feature, which took a bit longer than expected. We understand how frustrating this can be for our players who are eagerly waiting for new updates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

We have added some new features to the game:

New Character: Shadow Whisperer has a unique Elemental Synergy ability. The first selected Elemental boost card alters all weapon and skill powers of the Shadow Whisperer to the selected elemental type. This feature is unique to the new character. The character comes with 5 unique skills and a pet companion.



Difficulty Settings: There are 4 difficulty settings for experienced players. Upgrades are recommended for Hard and Extreme modes.

Challenges: There are 4 challenges to playing the game with some limitations. Upgrades are recommended.

Skill Codex: You can now access all skill card information via the Skill Codex Page.

8 new achievements

3 new Dash Upgrades: +1 Dash Amount, Dash Length, Dash Attack

Due to these changes, some weapon and skill damage values have changed. There may be some balance issues with the new settings.

Please let us know if you encounter any problems or new bugs.

You can always reach us via our Discord channel (provided below), feedback form, or email: contact@midquestgames.com.

We will fix these problems with hotfixes during the week.

These features will bring added challenges to your gaming experience, and we hope that you will enjoy them.

The next updates will include Endless Mode, a new Character, additional skills, and a new Boss for Frostfall. We will try not to make you wait so long again.

If you are enjoying the game, please consider posting a review.

Thank you!