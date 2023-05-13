 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 13 May 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.43.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11225696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed damage for 25mm and 30mm projectiles.
  • Fixed armor thickness for all armored vehicles.
  • Fixed AI for armored vehicles in tactical battle (target priority - enemy armored vehicles).
  • Added ability to skip "dead camera" to space bar.
  • Fixed Chinese localization.
  • Fixed difficulty in the tactical campaign.
  • Improved squad management menu in tactical battles (added information about weapon mods, availability of RPGs, etc.).
  • The system of trophies in the tactical campaign has been improved (points are given for weapons, armored vehicles are added to your army).
  • Optimized interface in tactical mode.
  • Fixed collision with some objects.
  • Improved production (added detailed information about the lack of resources, improved the information menu).
  • Fixed hover in supply menu (changed color).
  • Fixed a bug when changing the quantity in a weekly convoy.
  • Optimized game saves.
  • Significantly improved physics of vehicles (excluded "sliding", added movement at neutral speed, etc.).
  • A new vehicle has been added - the AMX-30 battle tank with a 105mm gun.
  • Added new vehicles - M1128 MGS with 105mm gun.
  • Deliveries of alcohol and alcohol to the army increase the morale of your battalions.
  • Improved AI on the global map (construction of houses, production of new equipment, etc.).
  • Optimized foliage.
  • Fixed AI in tactical mode.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1860511 Depot 1860511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link