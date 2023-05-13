[UPDATE] VERSION 0.43.5

- Fixed damage for 25mm and 30mm projectiles.
- Fixed armor thickness for all armored vehicles.
- Fixed AI for armored vehicles in tactical battle (target priority - enemy armored vehicles).
- Added ability to skip "dead camera" to space bar.
- Fixed Chinese localization.
- Fixed difficulty in the tactical campaign.
- Improved squad management menu in tactical battles (added information about weapon mods, availability of RPGs, etc.).
- The system of trophies in the tactical campaign has been improved (points are given for weapons, armored vehicles are added to your army).
- Optimized interface in tactical mode.
- Fixed collision with some objects.
- Improved production (added detailed information about the lack of resources, improved the information menu).
- Fixed hover in supply menu (changed color).
- Fixed a bug when changing the quantity in a weekly convoy.
- Optimized game saves.
- Significantly improved physics of vehicles (excluded "sliding", added movement at neutral speed, etc.).
- A new vehicle has been added - the AMX-30 battle tank with a 105mm gun.
- Added new vehicles - M1128 MGS with 105mm gun.
- Deliveries of alcohol and alcohol to the army increase the morale of your battalions.
- Improved AI on the global map (construction of houses, production of new equipment, etc.).
- Optimized foliage.
- Fixed AI in tactical mode.
