Super Video Golf update for 14 May 2023

Super Video Golf 1.12.4 Small Patch

Build 11225690

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small update driven by player feedback (thanks Relkin!) this patch includes a few bug fixes and some quality of life updates:

  • Refined tolerance of putting distance rescaling
  • Fix driving range holes being shuffled when restarting mid-round
  • Fix driving range getting stuck if ball lands too close to the pin
  • Fix green displaying as black when grid transparency was zero
  • Fix refreshing checkboxes when toggling in the options menu
  • Prevent hidden mouse cursor taking control of UI inputs
  • Increased precision in putting display when using imperial measurements
  • Environment sounds (birds etc) now have their own volume control
  • Reduced the frequency of idle notifications
  • Stroke is reset instead of fluffed if the power bar isn’t accepted
  • Wind indicator is now hidden when putting

As always, if you have any comments/suggestions/bugs do feel free to hop into chat and let me know!

