Super Video Golf 1.12.4 Small Patch

Another small update driven by player feedback (thanks Relkin!) this patch includes a few bug fixes and some quality of life updates:

Refined tolerance of putting distance rescaling

Fix driving range holes being shuffled when restarting mid-round

Fix driving range getting stuck if ball lands too close to the pin

Fix green displaying as black when grid transparency was zero

Fix refreshing checkboxes when toggling in the options menu

Prevent hidden mouse cursor taking control of UI inputs

Increased precision in putting display when using imperial measurements

Environment sounds (birds etc) now have their own volume control

Reduced the frequency of idle notifications

Stroke is reset instead of fluffed if the power bar isn’t accepted

Wind indicator is now hidden when putting

As always, if you have any comments/suggestions/bugs do feel free to hop into chat and let me know!