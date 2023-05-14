Super Video Golf 1.12.4 Small Patch

Another small update driven by player feedback (thanks Relkin!) this patch includes a few bug fixes and some quality of life updates:
- Refined tolerance of putting distance rescaling
- Fix driving range holes being shuffled when restarting mid-round
- Fix driving range getting stuck if ball lands too close to the pin
- Fix green displaying as black when grid transparency was zero
- Fix refreshing checkboxes when toggling in the options menu
- Prevent hidden mouse cursor taking control of UI inputs
- Increased precision in putting display when using imperial measurements
- Environment sounds (birds etc) now have their own volume control
- Reduced the frequency of idle notifications
- Stroke is reset instead of fluffed if the power bar isn’t accepted
- Wind indicator is now hidden when putting
As always, if you have any comments/suggestions/bugs do feel free to hop into chat and let me know!
Changed files in this update