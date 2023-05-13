As a load reduction measure, we have implemented a function that allows the following settings
・Resolution Scale
・View Distance
・Post Processing
・Shadow
・Texture
・Effect
・Foliage
・AntiAliasing
Expel update for 13 May 2023
Load Reduction Measures（Drawing settings added）
Changed files in this update