Expel update for 13 May 2023

Load Reduction Measures（Drawing settings added）

Share · View all patches · Build 11225689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As a load reduction measure, we have implemented a function that allows the following settings
・Resolution Scale
・View Distance
・Post Processing
・Shadow
・Texture
・Effect
・Foliage
・AntiAliasing

Changed files in this update

